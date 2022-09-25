Positive lifestyle changes people in their 40s should ponder about

At 40, our bodies are more vulnerable to diseases and the risk of several health conditions increases too. Since most of us have demanding jobs, growing kids and ageing parents, we give much less attention to our health. But several experts feel that 40 is the right time to evaluate one's well-being and make positive lifestyle changes.

If you are entering your forties and are wondering how you can live a healthier life, check out these tips!

Get regular health checkups

Make sure that you check your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar and body weight regularly to identify potentially hidden disease risk factors. Visit a physician once every few months to keep your health in check.

Protect your eyes

If you keep vision problems away, make sure that you wear sunglasses when heading out in sun. Make sure they have UV-A and UV-B protection. Eat a diet that is full of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. This will help you delay vision loss.

Go for weight-bearing exercises

Since we lose muscle mass faster at 40, it is important to incorporate weight-bearing exercises into your workout routine. You can also start doing yoga or Pilates to improve your flexibility, core strength and balance.

Eat fibre-rich diet

Since our metabolism slows down around the age of 40, we cannot binge eat without worrying about health issues. Experts suggest that we must incorporate high-fibre foods into our diet and make a daily eating plan that is packed full of nutrient-dense food. Eat lean protein, fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy and whole grains if you wish to stay healthy.