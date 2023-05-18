Popular website fails to recognise Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway, gets schooled by the Internet

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya got together recently for a Bulgari event in Venice. The three are the brand ambassadors of the luxury brand and came together to attend the high-profile Bulgari party hosted by the label in Venice. Amid the backdrop of the beautiful European city, Bulgari hosted a jewellery bash for its high-profile guests and ambassadors to launch Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewellery at Palazzo Ducale. Photos from the event made their way to social media and most were elated to see three top actresses coming under one roof- looking their glamorous best. While the three stars need no introduction, it seems someone at Complex could not identify Priyanka and Zendaya.

The social media handle of the popular website Complex shared images of the event and captioned the post on Instagram as, "Zendaya and friends at the @bulgari Mediterranea event in Venice." The post had multiple photos of the event- mostly featuring Zendaya socialising with various guests including posing with Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. View this post on Instagram A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) × Soon after the photos were shared on social media, several took to the comment section to school the website.



Some wondered if they were deliberate in not naming the two famous faces along with Zendaya while others stated that it was a job of a millennial intern at the Complex office handling their social media accounts.

One user wrote, "Marie!!!!! Marie come here right now!!!! Who let the interns run the account again!!! they have been posting shit captions again." Another fan wrote, "One is a Miss world, other is an Oscar winner yet here you are pretending that they are no names in front of z. And Lisa was there too so do your job right and give them equal respect." "U guys...its priyanka and anne," wrote a user. "Yeah, you should fire that gen z who wrote the post," another one wrote. "A new level of ignorance can be found in this post," one commented.



Some went on to point out how Anne and Priyanka are bigger stars than Zendaya. "WHAT?! Why do you hate @priyankachopra Its Priyanka, Anne and Zendaya all three stunning women together."