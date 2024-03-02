PETA activists storms Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show

Activists from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) recently tried to disrupt Victoria Beckham's fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The demonstrators took to the runway during the event and joined Beckham's models to highlight their T-shirts, adorned with the message "Animals aren't fabric". They were also holding signs that read "Viva vegan leather."

While Beckham's fashion brand has a policy against using fur or exotic skins, PETA's protest targeted her use of leather in her designs.

Mimi Bekhechi, PETA's European president, was quoted by the BBC saying, "No garment or accessory is worth violently slaughtering and skinning a sensitive and intelligent animal. We are urging Victoria Beckham to turn instead to the ethical and eco-friendly innovations available today, such as high-end leather made from apples, grapes, pineapples, mushrooms, and more."

Despite the disruption, Beckham appeared unfazed, closing the show with a confident stride despite using crutches and wearing a black protective boot on her left foot due to an injury sustained at the gym.

She was supported at the event by her family, including her husband David Beckham, who was recently the subject of a Netflix documentary, and former Brazilian international footballer Ronaldo, who played alongside David Beckham at Real Madrid.