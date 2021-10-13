Paris Hilton, Carter Reum throw joint bachelor & bachelorette parties in Las Vegas

American socialite-DJ Paris Hilton is all set to tie the knot and is currently enjoying the last days few days of her single life in great style.



Paris and fiancé Carter Reu went to Las Vegas over the weekend for a combined bachelor and bachelorette party. On her Instagram Story, the Hilton heiress shared photos from a party bus, poolside and inside of some oh-so-posh nightclubs Las Vegas has to offer.

The couple took their private plane for their last getaway as singles and stayed at the luxurios Resorts World Las Vegas, where the pool and the rest of the resort were decorated for Paris & crew for their stay.

The guests included Paris' mother Kathy, sister Nicky and Carter's brother Courtney. Paris was seen wearing a neon-yellow dress as she posed with performers on stilts.



The couple then hosted a poolside party followed by a gorgeous dinner where they dressed in white as they celebrated their impending union in the company of their family and friends.

"Yes, I have the dress. The wedding is very soon, [in] a few weeks. We are filming it for my new show," Hilton reportedly said last month.



Paris and Carter got engaged in February this year after dating for a year.



"When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. 💫 My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. 🏝️ As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. 💍 I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. ✨. Here's to Love - the Forever Kind 💋," Paris had posted thi as her caption along with her video on Instagram.

