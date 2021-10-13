Pics: Freida Pinto's baby shower was simple, elegant and intimate

Global actor Freida Pinto recently had an elaborate baby shower with her close friends.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a series of pictures from the event and gave her fans a glimpse of the seemingly intimate affair.

The soon-to-be-mother's pregnancy glow is visible in these snaps. For the special occasion, Freida wore a simple white dress and finished the look with gold bangles, a dual necklace and statement earrings.

"Reminiscing about this sweet baby shower! Thank you to my awesome tribe of sisters who made this such a special day for me. Thank you @mssonumb and @preetidesai for leading the charge and @lavieenfilters, @artemisporay and @thekace for bringing in the finishing touches so beautifully. I feel so blessed and lucky!" said the actor in her caption.

In November of 2019, 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Freida Pinto got engaged to boyfriend Cory Tran, who is an adventure photographer. In June of 2021, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together. The 'Love Sonia' actor had announced her pregnancy, saying, "Baby Tran, coming this Fall."