Freida Pinto is expecting her first child with fiance Cory Tran

Hollywood star Freida Pinto and her fiance Cory Tran are expecting their first child together. The actress announced the news on her Instagram page on Monday.

Pinto, best known for appearing in British and American films like 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes', took to Instagram to announce the happy news.

"Baby Tran, coming this Fall," she wrote alongside her photo with Tran cradling her baby bump.

Her fiance, Cody Tran, who is a photographer by profession, shared the same post on his Instagram handle.

The couple got engaged in November last year and had shared the news on social media.

On the work front, Pinto will be seen essaying the role of World War II spy Noor Inayat Khan in a limited series, directed by Anand Tucker of 'Hilary and Jackie' fame.