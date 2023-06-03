Padma Lakshmi steps down from Top Chef after 17 years: 'It’s time to move on'

Padma Lakshmi has announced her departure from the popular Bravo cooking competition series, Top Chef. Taking to social media, the reality show host revealed that the upcoming Season 20 would be her final run on the beloved show. This news comes just a week before the Season 20 finale. In a statement she shared on Instagram, Lakshmi, an Indian-American, expressed her decision to leave Top Chef after much soul-searching. She reflected on the glory of completing the show's 20th season as both host and executive producer, expressing immense pride in being part of such a successful series that has made a significant impact in the realms of television and food.

Her statement read, "After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef. Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food. After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly. I feel it’s time to move on and need to make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits. I am deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support. Sincerely, Padma.”

NBC's response to Padma Lakshmi's departure from Top Chef

A representative from NBCUniversal expressed their thoughts on Padma Lakshmi's exit, stating, "Padma Lakshmi leaves behind an incredible legacy on Bravo’s Top Chef. Her impact on the Emmy, James Beard and Critics’ Choice Award-winning series is undeniable. We are grateful to Padma for being a consummate host, judge, and executive producer, and for bringing her ingenuity and exceptional palate to each episode where she ate every bite of food on the series for over 17 years and 19 seasons. She will always be part of the Top Chef and the NBCUniversal family and has a seat at the judges’ table anytime.”

Who is Padma Lakshmi?

Padma Lakshmi is an Indian-American author, television host, and model. She was born on September 1, 1970, in Chennai, India. Lakshmi's career has spanned various fields, including modelling, acting, writing, and hosting television shows. In her early career, Padma Lakshmi began as a model, working in Europe and the United States. She appeared on the covers of prominent fashion magazines and walked the runways for renowned designers.

What is Top Chef all about?

A popular reality cooking competition television series, Top Chef first premiered in 2006. The show features a group of professional chefs from around the world who compete against each other in various challenges of the culinary kind. Contestants are judged by a panel of renowned chefs and food industry professionals. Lakshmi joined the show as a host in Season 2 and continued in that role for 19 seasons.