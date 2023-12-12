Oprah Winfrey opens up about sudden weight loss at The Color Purple LA premiere

Media icon Oprah Winfrey recently made a stunning appearance at the premiere of The Color Purple in Los Angeles, showcasing a remarkable weight loss transformation. The 69-year-old executive producer of the musical coming-of-age period drama film donned a vibrant floor-length purple gown, accentuated with a glittery purple clutch and matching heels.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Winfrey on the red carpet, inquiring about the secret behind her weight transformation. In response, Winfrey revealed that her transformation was the result of several strategies woven together for best results.

"It’s not one thing, it’s everything," Oprah said. The billionaire also declared her intent to maintain her current state while speaking to the publication on the red carpet. "I intend to keep it that way," Oprah added.

Winfrey hosted a panel for Oprah Daily in September to address the ongoing obesity and weight crisis in the US. The host also addressed the ongoing discussions about weight loss drugs like Ozempic in Hollywood. She was joined by obesity specialists Dr Fatima Cody Stanford and Dr Melanie Jay along with psychologist Dr Rachel Goldman and Sima Sistani, the CEO of WeightWatchers

During the panel, Winfrey expressed her belief in individual choices regarding body acceptance, stating, "Shouldn’t we all just be more accepting of whatever body you choose to be in? That should be your choice."