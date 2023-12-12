LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Oprah Winfrey opens up about sudden weight loss at The Color Purple LA premiere

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, USEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 12, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Oprah Winfrey revealed the secret to her drastic weight transformation on the red carpet of The Color Purple's LA premiere.

Media icon Oprah Winfrey recently made a stunning appearance at the premiere of The Color Purple in Los Angeles, showcasing a remarkable weight loss transformation. The 69-year-old executive producer of the musical coming-of-age period drama film donned a vibrant floor-length purple gown, accentuated with a glittery purple clutch and matching heels.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Winfrey on the red carpet, inquiring about the secret behind her weight transformation. In response, Winfrey revealed that her transformation was the result of several strategies woven together for best results.

"It’s not one thing, it’s everything," Oprah said. The billionaire also declared her intent to maintain her current state while speaking to the publication on the red carpet. "I intend to keep it that way," Oprah added.

trending now

Winfrey hosted a panel for Oprah Daily in September to address the ongoing obesity and weight crisis in the US. The host also addressed the ongoing discussions about weight loss drugs like Ozempic in Hollywood. She was joined by obesity specialists Dr Fatima Cody Stanford and Dr Melanie Jay along with psychologist Dr Rachel Goldman and Sima Sistani, the CEO of WeightWatchers

During the panel, Winfrey expressed her belief in individual choices regarding body acceptance, stating, "Shouldn’t we all just be more accepting of whatever body you choose to be in? That should be your choice."

Oprah also revealed that she contemplated taking the drug but eventually decided to avoid it, thinking it was an easy way out. The host shared, "Even when I first started hearing about the weight loss drugs, at the same time I was going through knee surgery, and I felt: ‘I’ve got to do this on my own.’ Because if I take the drug, that’s the easy way out."

Kirtika Katira

Meet Kirtika Katira, the multifaceted sub-editor at WION who seamlessly navigates the worlds of entertainment, fashion, beauty, and fitness. With an eagle eye for trends, she fearlessly dives into the ever-changing realms of style and aesthetics. As a self-professed fitness aficionado, she wholeheartedly embraces a holistic approach to life. Brace yourself as you join her on an enlightening journey as she effortlessly blends her passions into captivating stories that inspire and empower readers.

RELATED

BTS member Jung Kook gets emotional during last live session with ARMY before military enlistment

Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of the release of Dunki, Watch

Making a film on Rabindranath Tagore is a big risk, says director of IFFI select film Rabindra Kabya Rahasya 

Topics