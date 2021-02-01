Not Meghan Markle, but Palace changed her name on son Archie's birth certificate

Before we think Meghan Markle had anything to do with the change in her name on son Archie’s birth certificate, let us make it clear that it was purely the Palace’s idea.

On January 30 it was reported that Meghan Markle had “secretly erased” her first name, Rachel Meghan from Archie’s birth certificate and opted for Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex title as the mother’s name.

Archie Harrison Windsor was born in May 2019 and his birth certificate was made in June 2019. But the change in her name was not her idea and she is miffed with people who think she would deliberately want her name to be erased from the birth certificate.

Not just hers but Archie’s father’s name has also been amended to add the word prince as it reads, His Royal Highness Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly quit social media with no plans to return

Before Meghan Markle could react to the news, it was being said that Meghan has done this to snub her sister-in-law, Duchess Kate — who has included her name on her children’s birth certificates in the past — or a nod to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana — who went by Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales on William and Harry’s birth certificates.

Meanwhile, responding to this news, Meghan Markle’s representative said, “The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex.”

The statement then said that the press’ suggestion that the change was “a calculated family ‘snub’” or that Meghan “would oddly want to be nameless on her child’s birth certificate, or any other legal document, would be laughable were it not offensive.”