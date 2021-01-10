Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly quit social media with no plans to return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a lot of hatred and especially from the social world. It has been a year since the couple ha stepped down from their Royal duties and now there are reports stating that the couple has turned their backs from social media with “no plans” to return to it.



A source told The Times of London that they’re “very unlikely” to have an online presence, mostly due to the “hate” they’ve received. The couple has made the decision after an "almost unsurvivable" experience with online trolling.

Harry and Meghan Markle's long standing fued with the media



The royal couple who are currently settled in California, US, also has 'no plans' to use social media for their Archewell Foundation.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex only use their Sussex Royal Instagram account, which has more than 10.4 million followers, and does not have an account on other social platforms like Twitter or Facebook. The couple has not posted on their Instagram since March last year.

The last post was a goodbye message in March 2020, saying “while you may not see us here, the work continues.”

From Harry & Meghan Markle's wedding to Megxit- a timeline of the royal exit



Meghan previously spoke about being the most trolled person in the entire world in 2019 on a podcast. The former 'Suits' actress said, how she was the target of abuse when she was on her maternity leave. "I can speak personally too, I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female," she said. "Now, 8 months of that I wasn't even visible — I was on maternity leave or with a baby. But what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable,'' Meghan noted.