New Jersey to celebrate Bruce Springsteen Day in September

In honour of American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen's birthday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has officially announced that September 23 will be observed as "Bruce Springsteen Day". After making the announcement at the American Music Honors, held at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University, he also shared an official statement on his Twitter handle.

The post read, "Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time, period. And so, I am both honoured and proud to announce @springsteen's birthday, Sept. 23, will officially be known as Bruce Springsteen Day in the Garden State."

And so, I am both honored and proud to announce @springsteen's birthday, Sept. 23, will officially be known as Bruce Springsteen Day in the Garden State. pic.twitter.com/Ux5B54jdlB — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 16, 2023

The official proclamation read, "WHEREAS, Bruce Springsteen and The E. Street Band remains one of the most iconic and influential bands throughout the State of New Jersey and around the globe and; WHEREAS, beyond being an iconic singer and family man, 'the Boss' has acted on film, tv and Broadway, recorded podcast series with President Barack Obama, written, starred in and produced documentaries and has helped countless charities in New Jersey and around the world; and WHEREAS, Bruce Springsteen will forever be remembered as the voice of the Garden State, signalling to the world that New Jerseyans were born to run; NOW, THEREFORE, I, Philip D. Murphy, Governor of the State of New Jersey, do hereby proclaim: SEPTEMBER 23 AS BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN DAY for creating the soundtrack to our glory days."

Springsteen, popularly known as the Boss, will turn 74 this year. In March, Joe Biden awarded him the National Medal of Arts, for being "one of our greatest performers and storytellers [who] celebrates our triumphs, heals our wounds, and gives us hope, capturing the unyielding spirit of what it means to be American".

The musician recently tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife Patti Scialfa. He was supposed to attend Saturday's inaugural American Music Honors event but he was a no-show. The couple was last seen in public at the Prudential Center in Newark on Friday.

