Netizens praise Sara Ali Khan for not hiding her scars on LFW runway

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan made a powerful statement at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 by confidently flaunting burn marks on her midriff while walking the runway as the showstopper for designer Varun Chakkilam. Sara's decision to embrace her scars and not hide them has won her praise and admiration from fans and followers.

The official handle of Lakme Fashion Week shared a video of Sara's runway walk, which quickly garnered attention on social media. Fans applauded Sara for being real and wearing her scars like a badge of honour. Many admired her strength and courage, especially after she recently suffered burns on her stomach.

“She recently had a mishap and suffered burns on the right side of her stomach. Must say, she is super strong n showing up for her professional callings (sic)” wrote a fan. “She’s flaunting her burning scars so gracefully,” commented another user.

Check out the video below!

In an interview with ANI, Sara expressed her excitement about the runway experience, describing it as fun but nerve-wracking. Despite her nerves, Sara felt great and enjoyed the experience.

Sara told ANI. “It was all fun, but I was also nervous. On the ramp, it was all exciting and felt great.”

Earlier, Sara had humorously shared on social media about suffering a burn on her stomach. Check it out below!

Sara is currently busy promoting her upcoming projects, including the Netflix film Murder Mubarak and the series Ae Watan Mere Watan.