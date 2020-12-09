Moschino's baguette bag worth $1,170 has internet divided

Adding to the list of crazy fashion products, luxury brand Moschino has brought a new bag to its latest collection and it looks like a baguette.

What’s even bizarre is its price. The baguette bag is priced at $1,170. The baguette bag is described as a “maxi clutch in high-frequency printed baguette-shaped faux leather and gold plated plate Moschino Made In Heaven.”

The bag is not only called baguette, it also resembles a fresh loaf of baguette and comes with a gold-plated chain strap.

As a part of the brand’s latest collection, it has also launched a sister clutch that resembles a croissant! It is described as a “clutch with chain and magnet closure in the shape of a croissant, high frequency printed and gold plated detail Moschino Label Made In Heaven”. It costs the same as the baguette bag but is only available in beige.

Check out some reactions here:

Just when 2020 was going from bad to worse, Moschino turn it around with a statement item everyone’s always wanted in their wardrobe.. A baguette bag 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aL0RSCfYJT — Matt Walker (@mattwalkerx) December 3, 2020 ×

£758 to look like you’re holding a subway🤣🤣 is this a joke pic.twitter.com/9Fvk7Y4rIf — Leila (@omgitsleilaa) December 4, 2020 ×