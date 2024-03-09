Miss World 2024 Finale: Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde stun at red carpet - see pics

Fashion enthusiasts around the world held their breath as the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant unfolded at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9. The grand finale turned out to be a star-studded affair, with several celebrities gracing the red carpet and the stage.

Hosting the glittering night were Miss World 2013, actress, and TV presenter Megan Young, alongside Indian filmmaker Karan Johar. The evening was further elevated with sensational performances by Shaan, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Jamaican singer Toni-Ann Singh.

Miss World 2024 was particularly special as it marked the return of the global pageant to India after 28 years. This milestone brought out the who's who of B-Town to kickstart the fashion gala on the red carpet, setting the stage for a night of glamour and excitement.

Among the celebrities who dazzled on the red carpet was Pooja Hegde, who looked stunning in a pink sequin dress with long sleeves and a full-length silhouette. Another standout was Kriti Sanon, who served as a judge for the event, captivating everyone in a green gown with clover ruffles across the neckline and waist.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Femina Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty, is representing the nation with grace and elegance at the 71st edition of the Miss World 2024 pageant, adding to the pride and excitement of the evening.