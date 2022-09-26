Michele Morrone, Khloe Kardashian spark romance rumours with viral clip from Milan Fashion Week

Khloe Kardashian's dating life has been quite turbulent in the last few years. And, fans often got a glimpse of her troubled relationship with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson on popular reality TV shows 'The Kardashians' and 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. However, it now seems that the business mogul is finally moving on to better pastures.

Recently, she was spotted at Dolce & Gabbana's spring/ summer 2023 Milan Fashion Week and it seems that she wasn't alone there. If reports are anything to go by, she was sitting next to '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone. The duo was accompanied by Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kim's kids North, Saint and Chicago.

A now-viral video from D&G afterparty shows the two having a conversation and hugging each other. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, a throwback photo of the two is also doing rounds on social media. In the viral picture, the two are seen posing for the lens around paps. Morrone himself shared the snap on his Instagram stories and tagged the fashionista, who was looking stunning in a black bodysuit embellished with pearls and diamonds. Check it out below.

HELPP WHAT KHLOE IS DATING MICHELE?? I’m sorry but this is what Khloe needed, out with the OLD NBA Player and in with the new Italian actor! We are tired of NBA boyfriends they are walking red flags, hopefully Michele treats her right.#KhloeKardashian #michelemorrone pic.twitter.com/ZGXT8oU0AS — Sana (@SanaRavishing) September 24, 2022

The two are yet to comment on the speculations.

Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child via surrogate in August this year. She also shares a daughter, True Thompson, with the NBA star.

The second season of 'The Kardashians' premiered on September 22. A new episode will be released every week on Thursday.