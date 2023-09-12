Michael Kors pays tribute to late mother with waterfront runway show in Brooklyn

Renowned designer Michael Kors, known for his timeless style, presented a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Joan Kors, in a captivating fashion show set against the backdrop of New York City's iconic skyline. The picturesque waterfront promenade of Brooklyn's Domino Park, nestled beneath the Williamsburg Bridge along the East River, served as the perfect setting for this poignant homage.

Michael Kors, a name synonymous with fashion excellence, welcomed a star-studded audience, including celebrities like Halle Berry, Blake Lively, Tiffany Haddish, Ellen Pompeo, Olivia Wilde, Jenna Dewan, and many more. Amidst the scenic beauty and the city's skyline, Kors unveiled a collection inspired by his cherished travels with his late mother.

The collection exuded a laid-back beach vibe, capturing the essence of carefree holidays. The runway show was accompanied by the melodic tunes of Burt Bacharach's classics, such as "What the World Needs Now" and "Promises, Promises".

Reflecting on his inspiration for the collection, Kors shared, "All of us dream of holidays. I wanted to have this sort of barefoot glamour." However, at the core of his creative process was the memory of his mother, who passed away at the age of 84 in August. Joan Kors, a former Revlon model, had been a profound influence on her son throughout his life.

"My mother truly was my ultimate muse, my ultimate supporter," Kors fondly recalled. "She and I travelled the world together, and I have so many incredible memories of holidays with her. She was a woman who broke the rules. She wore hot pants to the office. I think she always had fun with fashion, and she really knew herself."

The runway displayed a rich array of looks reminiscent of the '60s and '70s, offering minidresses and chiffon sundresses, crafted from cotton and cashmere crochet or lace. These designs paid homage to an era when Joan Kors's unique fashion sense thrived.

Regarding the prominent presence of celebrities at his show, Kors expressed his enthusiasm for the worlds of movies, theatre, and music. While he has been known to outfit many celebrities for red carpet-events, he found a particular satisfaction when he witnessed them wearing his creations in everyday life. "The biggest compliment is when someone wears something of mine on an everyday sort of basis," he remarked.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE