Indian designer Archana Kochhar showcases ‘Anant’ collection at New York Fashion Week

Indian fashion designer Archana Kochhar made a splashing entry at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) with her show featuring the exquisite 'Anant' collection at the High Water rooftop, New York. The event showcased a collection combining the elegance of Indian weaves with the modern vision of Indian women in Independent India.

Her collection called “Anant” was divided into three segments. In collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra, India, Archana introduced vibrant rani pink hues and modern silhouettes, showcasing the handwoven Paithani Sari. The state government supported Archana with the sari's splendid fabric as a gracious endorsement for the collection.

This segment titled ‘Maharashtra Heritage’ celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Indian state of Maharashtra. The segment ‘Global Resilience’ symbolising globalisation included the global cobalt sari-gown silhouette, signifying a woman's resilience in balancing the divine masculine and feminine within. The final segment, ‘Diversity in All Shades’, incorporated delicate pastel hues celebrating the diversity of the female form in all shapes and sizes – a tribute to every woman's inherent beauty.

The name 'Anant' in her words, reflects the collection's infinite possibilities, drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of Indian culture and its continuous evolution. Along with getting digital dominators to be an essential part of the show, Archana also aimed at being eco-friendly by using ‘ahimsa silk’, a silk that doesn’t harm the silkworms while extracting silk.

The showstopper, the Miss World 1997 Diana Hayden, graced the runway in New York wearing an exquisite piece, while the Jikaria sisters stole the show with their opening act.

Speaking about her collection, Archana Kochhar said, "The 'Anant' Collection, while paying tribute to the timeless elegance of Indian weaves and the evolving landscape of women's fashion in independent India, also proudly features influencers as the face of this artistic journey. I'm deeply thankful for the support of the Maharashtra Government in bringing this vision to a global stage like New York Fashion Week, where we take immense pride in presenting Indian creativity to the world through this unique collaboration."

