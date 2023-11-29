Meghan Markle's skin colour allegation: Book pulled from Dutch shelves over 'error'

Omid Scobie's latest book, Endgame, focusing on the royal family, has been temporarily taken off shelves in the Netherlands. The Dutch translation, published by Xander, faced this suspension due to what is being described as an "error."

The controversy stems from Meghan Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she mentioned concerns about her son Archie's skin colour raised by an unnamed royal family member. Xander, in a statement, acknowledged the error in the Dutch translation and stated that corrective measures are underway.

“[We are] temporarily withdrawing the book by Omid Scobie from sale. An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified," the statement read.