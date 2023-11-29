Meghan Markle's skin colour allegation: Book pulled from Dutch shelves over 'error'
Omid Scobie's latest book, Endgame, centred around the royal family, faces a temporary removal from Dutch shelves due to a translation error. The controversy revolves around Meghan Markle's revelations about concerns regarding Archie's skin color during her 2021 Oprah interview.
Omid Scobie's latest book, Endgame, focusing on the royal family, has been temporarily taken off shelves in the Netherlands. The Dutch translation, published by Xander, faced this suspension due to what is being described as an "error."
The controversy stems from Meghan Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she mentioned concerns about her son Archie's skin colour raised by an unnamed royal family member. Xander, in a statement, acknowledged the error in the Dutch translation and stated that corrective measures are underway.
“[We are] temporarily withdrawing the book by Omid Scobie from sale. An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified," the statement read.
Scobie insists he did not mention names in the book. Despite his assertion, reports indicate that an advance review copy sent to Dutch journalists may reveal the identity of the royal figure in question.
Scobie's book alleges Meghan wrote a letter to Prince Charles after the Oprah interview, expressing concerns about bias in the royal family. The letter supposedly discloses the identities of individuals expressing worries about Archie's skin colour. Legal constraints prevent Scobie from explicitly naming them.
In response to Meghan's claims, Prince William stated, "We are very much not a racist family." The royal family acknowledged varying recollections but expressed concern about the interview's issues.