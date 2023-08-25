Why a fertility check is as important as a regular health checkup?

In the realm of healthcare, routine health check-ups have long been considered a cornerstone of preventive medicine, helping individuals identify and address potential health issues before they escalate. However, there is a facet of health that often remains overshadowed – fertility.

According to medical experts, fertility checks, though less discussed, hold equal importance as health checks, as they empower individuals with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions about their reproductive well-being.

Here we delve into the various dimensions of why fertility checks should be given the same significance as health check-ups, shedding light on their implications for overall well-being.

Understanding Fertility as a Vital Health Marker

Fertility is not merely a concern for those planning to start a family; it is intrinsically tied to one's overall health. Reproductive health is influenced by various factors such as hormonal balance, lifestyle choices, and underlying medical conditions. Fertility checks encompass assessments of hormone levels, menstrual regularity, and reproductive organ health.

Irregularities in these aspects can often serve as early indicators of broader health issues such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), thyroid disorders, or even metabolic syndrome.

Empowering Informed Decision-Making

Just as a health check-up empowers individuals with a clear picture of their physical health, a fertility check provides crucial insights into one's reproductive potential. For couples planning a family, fertility checks offer valuable information about potential challenges they might face.

Armed with this knowledge, couples can make informed decisions about when to start a family, explore fertility preservation options or seek medical interventions, if needed.

Stress and Emotional Well-being

Health check-ups often consider mental well-being as an essential aspect of overall health. Similarly, fertility checks play a role in emotional well-being. Infertility or reproductive health issues can cause emotional distress, anxiety, and depression.

Early detection of fertility issues through regular checks allows for timely intervention, reducing the emotional burden on individuals and couples. Moreover, proactive fertility management can prevent the need for more invasive treatments in the future.

A Holistic Approach to Wellness

The paradigm of holistic health encompasses both the physical and emotional aspects of well-being. Fertility checks are a vital component of this approach, ensuring that individuals are equipped to make comprehensive health decisions. A comprehensive health profile, which includes fertility markers, ensures that healthcare professionals have a complete understanding of an individual's overall health status.

Ageing and Fertility Preservation

As individuals age, both their general health and reproductive capacity naturally decline. While health check-ups monitor age-related health concerns, fertility checks address a critical aspect of ageing – reproductive decline. By assessing factors such as ovarian reserve and egg quality, fertility checks enable individuals to make informed decisions about family planning or fertility preservation options, such as egg freezing.

Furthermore, for single women who may have delayed family planning due to career aspirations or personal goals and are now in a position to embrace motherhood, egg-freezing stands as a liberating choice. This technology affords them the opportunity to navigate the complexities of modern life while retaining the option to conceive using their preserved eggs when the time is right for them.

By extending support and awareness regarding egg freezing, we empower single women to exercise greater control over their reproductive journey, fostering a society that champions individual choices and inclusivity in family planning.

Preventive Health: Catching Potential Problems Early

Just as health check-ups emphasise the importance of early detection of health issues, fertility checks contribute to preventive health. Detecting fertility problems early can often prevent the exacerbation of underlying conditions that might impact not only reproductive health but also overall well-being. Regular fertility checks can identify potential issues and allow for timely medical interventions.

Bridging the Gap for Comprehensive Wellness

Fertility checks should no longer be confined to the periphery of healthcare discussions. Just as health check-ups are deemed essential for a holistic understanding of well-being, fertility checks hold equal significance. By integrating fertility assessments into routine health examinations, individuals are empowered to take charge of their reproductive health and overall wellness. This paradigm shift not only enhances the preventive healthcare landscape but also underscores the undeniable connection between fertility and overall health.

(Inputs by Dr Beena Muktesh, Clinical Director of Fertility and IVF, Motherhood Fertility and IVF)

