Breastfeeding surrogate babies can be challenging, but it is possible

Breastfeeding is one of the most beautiful and natural processes by which human breast milk is fed to a child. Experts say that breast milk meets all of your baby's nutritional needs and protects them from infections and diseases. It also helps create a bond between the mother and child. However, it's a personal choice and some mothers may choose alternative feeding methods such as formula feeding.

Babies can start breastfeeding within the first hour of birth and should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life. No other foods or liquids should be provided, including water.

But the journey of pregnancy and childbirth is not the same for everyone, mothers face numerous challenges. Surrogacy, an arrangement in which a woman carries and gives birth to a baby for another person or couple, is one such area where breastfeeding is a challenge.

Surrogacy can be a complex legal and ethical process, and regulations vary by country and jurisdiction. It's important to carefully consider all aspects and legalities before pursuing surrogacy. But it must not be a hurdle for the baby to get basic needs, such as breast milk.

For insight, WION spoke to Dr Manpreet Sodhi, who is Consultant - Obstetrics, Gynecology & Art at Paras Health, Gurugram, and asked her how new mothers can breastfeed their adoptive or surrogate baby.

Dr Sodhi said, "Intended mothers can lactate and breastfeed their child even without experiencing pregnancy. This is possible through induced lactation. Breastfeeding a surrogate child is similar to nursing a newborn."

"During pregnancy, the body produces certain hormones that play a significant role in naturally preparing the mother for breastfeeding. However, induced lactation recreates the process of being able to breastfeed gradually and requires advanced preparation," Dr Sodhi added.

WION also spoke to Dr Yashica Gudesar, a Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, who reiterated the health benefits of breastfeeding.

Dr Gudesar noted that the process is not a choice but a "necessity" for good immunity of our future generation.

She said often in the cases of surrogacies, doctors and patients are not aware that lactation is possible in such mothers and lack of awareness sometimes becomes a barrier.

She also said that intended mothers focus on planning and introspection, they also work on theoretical knowledge in order to understand the process of feeding their babies.

What is the process?

Firstly, there must be proper counselling of the intended mothers and they must take the decision after understanding all the aspects of the process - the pros as well as the cons.

Dr Sodhi then explained the process. She said the first step of the process involves taking hormone pills, usually birth control pills, a few months before birth.

These hormones create an environment as if the intended mother is pregnant. This is followed by medications and supplements to promote milk production.

Alongside medications, the mother must start pumping so that by the time of birth, she can produce enough milk for the baby.

However, in many cases, the milk produced by the intended mother is insufficient, so supplemented milk (donated breast milk or surrogate breast milk) can be used.

What are the challenges?

Breastfeeding in surrogacy can be challenging for the intended mother as it requires a lot of effort prior to the birth, and she may still not be able to fulfil the requirement.

Since an intended mother does not experience pregnancy, she may take some time to get the hang of breastfeeding.

Due to induced hormones, women may experience several physical and emotional changes in their bodies. Sometimes, induced lactation adds an additional burden to the intended parents due to the complexity of the process.

Dr Sodhi said: "Not all women respond positively to the induced hormones produced during pregnancy without actually experiencing pregnancy."

She suggested that to address certain potential challenges, it is crucial to establish open communication between the intended parents, surrogate, and medical professionals because, for an intended mother, the process can be difficult to form a bond with the baby considering the fact that she did not carry the child. This can lead to emotional issues, such as detachment or guilt.

It is important to understand each other’s emotional state and concerns. The goal should be to create and provide a healthy and loving environment for the newborn child.

Personal choice matters the most

Breastfeeding is vital for the baby, but decisions regarding breastfeeding in surrogacy are deeply personal and vary from case to case. Both intended parents and surrogates should feel empowered to make choices that align with their values, comfort levels, and health considerations.

In the end, the significance of surrogacy and breastfeeding varies depending on the individual circumstances and preferences of those involved. Open communication, empathy, and mutual respect are essential to navigating these complex aspects of the surrogacy journey.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE