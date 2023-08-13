How to take care of children with asthma and allergies during rainfall - Exclusive

Cold, flu and other respiratory illnesses arise when the weather is wet and damp, such as the rainy season, and a majority of people also struggle with asthma flare-ups. Asthma is a long-term (chronic) lung illness and has an effect on the airways, which are the tubes that move air into and out of your lungs.

Asthmatics cause inflammation and narrowing of the airways. This might result in wheezing, coughing, and chest discomfort. When these symptoms worsen, it is referred to as an asthma attack or a flare-up.

Experts have noted that asthma frequently begins in childhood, usually before the age of five. It is the most common chronic condition of childhood, affecting millions of children globally. It has the potential to cause youngsters to miss school and end up in the hospital. However, asthma medicines can assist.

WION spoke to experts to get insight regarding how to take care of children with asthma and allergies during rainfall. Dr Gajanan B Mankikar, Senior Pediatric Consultant, at Mankikar Hospital in Pune, said, "As the monsoon season approaches, it's important for parents to be aware of the challenges it can pose for a child’s respiratory system. Due to their developing immune system, children are particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of increased humidity, allergens, respiratory infections, and air pollution during this time of year."

"These factors can significantly impact their lungs, worsening pre-existing chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma or increasing their susceptibility to developing such conditions," Dr Mankikar added.

What causes asthma in children?

Several experts have said that childhood asthma causes aren't fully understood. More than one factors could be involved in it, such as the tendency to develop allergies that run in the family, parents with asthma, and some types of airway infections at a very young age. exposure to environmental factors, such as cigarette smoke or other air pollution.

Dr Manish Mannan, HOD Pediatrics & Neonatology, Paras Health, said: During heavy and unforeseen rainfall, the humidity in the environment increases leading to the growth of mold and airway irritants causing respiratory problems."

How to take care of children during heavy rains?

Dr Mannan said, "It is important to manage asthma and allergies in children during heavy rainfall by keeping the environment clean and keeping the medications for emergency prepared in advance. Parents must pay attention to the health of children and take proactive measures to ensure their overall well-being."

"Children should prefer to take the prescribed medicines for asthma and allergies prescribed by their paediatrician timely. In case of any symptoms, one must immediately consult the doctor," he added.

What to do:

-Regular exercise and a healthy diet.

-Use dehumidifiers and ensure proper ventilation to prevent the growth of mold.

-Regular dusting and cleaning can also reduce indoor allergens.

Dr Mankikar also said that "to manage monsoon asthma, prioritise an asthma-friendly indoor environment practice good hygiene, monitor indoor air quality, follow an asthma action plan, promote safe physical activity, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and ensure annual flu vaccinations are up to date."

Dr Mankikar concluded that by incorporating these preventive measures and following the prescribed inhalation therapy, parents can effectively navigate monsoon asthma triggers and empower their children to embrace the season with confidence and resilience.

