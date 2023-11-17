Medical expert reveals how Urinary Incontinence (UI) can be treated with physiotherapy

Urinary Incontinence (UI) is a common issue that affects women of all ages and can severely impact their lives. But did you know that physiotherapy can help? In the next few minutes, let's understand how UI affects women of all ages and how physiotherapy, specifically pelvic floor muscle training (PFMT), can make a real difference.

UI's Impact

UI is when you accidentally leak urine. It can range from a few drops to a more serious issue. Even mild UI can reduce a woman's quality of life. Shockingly, many women don't seek help, and of those who do, only a small percentage receive treatment.

UI: More Common Than You Think

UI is quite common, affecting many women. There are different types, with stress, urgency, and mixed incontinence being the most typical. Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) happens when you cough or sneeze, and urgency urinary incontinence (UUI) comes with a sudden urge to go. UI affects women of all ages, with risk factors including age, weight, childbirth, and exercise.

Physiotherapy for UI

Physiotherapy is a fantastic way to treat UI. In fact, it's recommended as the first treatment for female UI. Women who get PFMT have an eight times better chance of getting cured than those who don't. PFMT can reduce UI episodes, improve quality of life, and have few side effects.

Preventing UI

PFMT isn't just for treating UI; it's also great for preventing it. Studies have shown that PFMT can reduce the risk of UI during pregnancy and after giving birth. This is important because once UI happens, it can be tricky to completely get rid of.

Group PFMT: A Great Idea

Group PFMT, where women exercise together, has been a game-changer. Studies have shown that this group approach, along with home exercises, provides even better results. It reduces UI and leads to more women getting better. Training in a group is more fun and can be very effective.

UI is a significant problem for women, but physiotherapy, particularly PFMT, offers a solution. It's not just for treating UI – it's also a fantastic way to prevent it. The burden of UI on women and society is too high, so using physiotherapy to tackle this issue is a great idea.

Don't let UI control your life. Discover how physiotherapy can help you regain control and improve your quality of life.