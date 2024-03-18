Medical expert reveals how pregnant women can reduce risk of premature birth

Pregnancy is a transformative journey, and ensuring a healthy, full-term pregnancy is essential for the well-being of both the mother and the baby. Preterm birth, defined as childbirth before 37 weeks of pregnancy completion, can pose risks to the infant's health and development. Over 1 in 10 births globally in 2020 were preterm, with an estimated 13.4 million babies born before their due date. These early arrivals confront serious health issues.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Mangla Gowri K, Chief Fertility Specialist & Center Head of Santaan Bengaluru, shared four strategies to prevent preterm birth. Take a look!

● Nutritious Diet

A well-balanced and nutritious diet is fundamental for a healthy pregnancy. A variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and dairy products provide essential nutrients such as folic acid, iron, and calcium. Adequate hydration is equally important. Consult with a healthcare professional to tailor the diet to individual needs.

● Regular Exercise

Physical activity during pregnancy offers numerous benefits, including improved mood, reduced discomfort, and enhanced overall well-being. Engaging in moderate exercise, such as walking or swimming, can contribute to a healthy pregnancy. Always consult with a healthcare provider before starting or modifying an exercise routine.

● Avoiding Harmful Substances

Steering clear of harmful substances is paramount. This includes avoiding tobacco, alcohol, and illicit drugs. Smoking and substance abuse significantly increase the risk of preterm birth and can have detrimental effects on fetal development. If assistance is needed to quit these habits, seeking support from healthcare professionals is advised.

● Managing Stress

Chronic stress during pregnancy may contribute to preterm birth. Implementing stress-reducing techniques, such as prenatal yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises, can promote emotional well-being. Open communication with loved ones and seeking support when needed are also crucial aspects of stress management.

Preterm labour can be avoided or postponed using a variety of medical procedures, which also assist the unborn child to become ready for life outside the womb. Preventive measures, maintaining a healthy weight and nutrition, and managing stress are some of the strategies to lower the risk of premature labour.