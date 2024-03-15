Pregnancy and kidney health: All you need to know

Kidneys are vital organs responsible for filtering waste products, regulating blood pressure, and maintaining electrolyte balance in the body. During pregnancy, the kidneys work even harder to eliminate waste products from both the mother and the developing baby. This increased workload can put additional strain on the kidneys, especially for women with pre-existing kidney conditions.

Physiological Changes During Pregnancy

Pregnancy brings about significant physiological changes that affect kidney function. These include:

● Increased blood volume: The body's blood volume increases by up to 30%–50% during pregnancy to support the growing fetus. This puts additional strain on the kidneys to filter the extra volume.

● Hormonal changes: Pregnancy hormones, especially progesterone, lead to heightened levels of progesterone which diminish ureteral peristalsis. This reduction in peristalsis causes dilation of the ureter above the pelvic brim. This natural physiological process, known as hydronephrosis, can result in urine stagnation, potentially increasing the risk of stone formation and complicating diagnosis, as we will explore further.

Risks Associated with Kidney Disease in Pregnancy

While most women with healthy kidneys experience normal pregnancies, those with pre-existing kidney disease require close monitoring and specialised care. Pre-existing conditions like chronic kidney disease (CKD) can increase the risk of complications for both mother and baby, such as:

● Preeclampsia: A pregnancy complication characterised by high blood pressure and signs of damage to other organ systems, such as the kidneys.

● Preterm birth: The baby is born prior to completing 37 weeks of gestation.

● Low birth weight: Babies born weighing less than 2.5 kg (5.5 pounds).

● Increased maternal mortality: The risk of death for the mother due to pregnancy complications.

Importance of Early Detection and Management

Early detection and management of pre-existing kidney disease are crucial for improving pregnancy outcomes. Women with known kidney disease should consult their healthcare provider before getting pregnant to discuss the potential risks and necessary precautions. Regular prenatal care, including blood pressure monitoring and kidney function tests, is essential for managing kidney health during pregnancy.

Optimising Kidney Health During Pregnancy

Even for women without pre-existing kidney conditions, certain measures can help optimise kidney health during pregnancy:

● Maintaining a healthy weight: Obesity can increase the risk of kidney complications during pregnancy.

● Following a balanced diet: Consuming a nutritious diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while limiting processed foods and added sugars can support overall health and kidney function.

● Staying hydrated: Drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps the kidneys flush out waste products effectively.

● Managing blood pressure: High blood pressure can strain the kidneys more. Working with a healthcare provider to manage blood pressure effectively is crucial.

● Avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol: These habits can worsen kidney function and increase the risk of complications during pregnancy.

By raising awareness, promoting early detection and management of pre-existing conditions, and practising healthy habits, we can work towards ensuring optimal health for both mothers and babies during pregnancy and beyond.

(With inputs from Rohit Shelatkar, Fitness and Nutrition Expert, VP Vitabiotics Ltd.)