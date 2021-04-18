Marvel unveils the full comics lineup of new X-Men team

Big things are brewing in Marvel's mutant-land.



Marvel Comics has unveiled the full-line of the new, formal, and official X-Men super-team debuting in writer Gerry Duggan and artists Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia's new "flagship" mutant title X-Men, which relaunches in July.

Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Sunfire, Rogue, Wolverine (the former X-23, not Logan), Synch, and Polaris will join forces with Charles Xavier.

According to the publisher, the new title will "showcase the incredible adventures of the first X-Men team since the mutant nation of Krakoa was formed in Jonathan Hickman's revolutionary House of X and Powers of X."

"The current era of X-Men has evolved mutant storytelling like never before," reads Marvel's announcement. "No longer protecting a world that hates and fears them, the X-Men said goodbye to their dream of coexistence and founded a thriving mutant homeland. But in the aftermath of X of Swords, original X-Men Cyclops and Marvel Girl realized that the world needed its premiere team of mutant superheroes.

"Things might be complicated between the nation of Krakoa and the rest of the Marvel Universe, but to the X-Men, things are simple—you do what's right, you protect those who need protecting and you save the world we all share. This new team are the chosen champions of mutantkind, and they're up for any battle to protect their people and their home planet."

The new team will officially debut in June's 'Hellfire Gala' crossover event.



"It's my privilege and honor to be reteamed with Pepe Larraz as we throw beautiful and deadly threats at the X-Men beginning in July," Duggan says in Marvel's announcement.

"Mutants have saved themselves, and are now going to save the world. Krakoa will grow roots in the capital of the world, New York City, and the inaugural year will star Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch, Sunfire, and Polaris. The threats to Earth will come fast and hit hard, and every page from Pepe and Marte will blow your hair back. See you in July."