Malaika Arora to be jury member of a beauty pageant

Model-turned-Bollywood actress Malaika Arora will be a part of the finale jury for Mrs India Queen 2021- "Pehchaan Meri", which is all set to take place in Goa in October this year. The beauty pageant starts from September 29 while the grand finale is slated to take place on October 3.



Shweta Roy, founder of the pageant, reveals the reason behind getting Malaika on board for the pageant, “She is a lady who always takes a strong stand for herself and for what's right. So this empowering behaviour of her inspired us to bring her onboard. I feel Malaika represents iron-willed women as she is a self made star! She has created her own identity that's the best thing about her.”



