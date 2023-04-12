Make way for the fur queen: Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette to attend Met Gala 2023

It’s that time of the year when who’s who of the entertainment world starts announcing that they’re attending the upcoming Met Gala and we’re most excited for this furry celebrity getting her invite – late fashion icon and Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld’s feline friend, Choupette Lagerfeld. “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” is the theme of Met Gala 2023 and this year will honour the controversial German fashion icon’s work at luxury houses like Chanel, Fendi, Balmain, and others.

Since the Met Gala is honouring Karl Lagerfeld this year, what better way to do it than invite Lagerfeld’s cat daughter, Choupette? Karl died in 2029 and famously named the cat in his will. She has since been pampered and represented by an agent. It is reported that Lagerfeld’s former housekeeper takes care of the cat and her daily chores.

Karl Lagerfeld met with Choupette in 2012 when he was looking after her in the absence of his model friend Baptiste Giabiconi. Baptiste had to go on a vacation and wanted someone who could look after the cat when he wasn’t around. During this time, Karl got extremely friendly with Choupette and Giabiconi let Karl keep her. Soon Choupette became an internet sensation. She has Instagram accounts, an unofficial parody Twitter account, and millions of followers.

With blue eyes and pristine white fur, Choupette has for long enchanted her fans who envy her lifestyle. Always accompanying Karl on important trips, she would often be seen gorging on king crab and caviar. She was the subject of a book and of a Shu Uemura ad campaign.

So now that we know that Choupette Lagerfeld is attending the Met Gala 2023, what waits to be seen is who will hold her on the red carpet.

