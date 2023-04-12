Alia Bhatt to make red carpet debut at Met Gala 2023, will wear Prabal Gurung ensemble

In exciting news for Alia Bhatt, the Bollywood actress will make her red carpet debut at the Met Gala 2023 ceremony. Touted as one of the biggest fashion events of the year, Alia Bhatt is in talks to wear a Prabal Gurung creation for the event.

This comes ahead of Alia Bhatt filming for her first Hollywood film, Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot.

As for the Met Gala, it was established by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert as a fundraiser for the newly founded Costume Institute to mark the opening of its annual exhibit. This year's theme for the event is titled 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', which will honour the artistic brilliance of the late designer and trace his evolution.

Prior to this, we have seen Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Natasha Poonawala, and Priyanka Chopra walk the red carpet.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has an interesting lineup of work. She has Heart of Stone which will stream on Netflix. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The actress gave us some praiseworthy performances in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra with now husband Ranbir Kapoor, Darlings, and RRR that went on to win Oscar for Best Original Score for "Naatu Naatu".

Alia Bhatt welcomed her first child husband Ranbir Kapoor this year. Their daughter is named Raha.

