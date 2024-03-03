Madame Tussauds unveils new Justin Bieber wax figure to mark his 30th birthday

In honour of his 30th birthday, Madame Tussauds has unveiled a new wax figure of pop star Justin Bieber. The life-size statue, now on display at the museum's Hollywood, California, location, includes several real-life details to match the musician, including his neck tattoos and the same puffer jacket and outfit he wore in his 2021 music video for "Peaches."

"Justin Bieber’s 30th birthday candles aren’t the only thing wax here," a post on Madame Tussauds' Instagram page read. "Bieber’s brand new wax figure has taken the stage at Madame Tussauds Hollywood! Send JB your birthday wishes below!"

Madame Tussauds also held a birthday party for Bieber and invited his fans to stop by for treats and selfies.

This new wax figure is just one of many that Madame Tussauds has created as a tribute to Bieber over the years. According to the museum's website, there have been wax figures modelled after the pop star in its museums worldwide, including Las Vegas, New York, and London.

Bieber's first wax figure was unveiled in 2011. It featured his then-signature floppy hair and an iconic outfit. The figure took nearly four months to complete, according to Billboard.

As Bieber turned 30, his wife Hailey Bieber took to Instagram and shared some intimate photos along with a heartfelt caption.

"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast," Hailey, 27, wrote in the caption. "Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life."