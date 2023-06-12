Lupita Nyong'o bares it all! Oscar winner dons silver breastplate at Tonys 2023

At the 76th Tony Awards, Lupita Nyong'o made heads turn in a stunning black tuxedo and a unique silver breastplate moulded to fit her body to the T. Designed by Pakistani artist and fashion designer Misha Japanwala, the silver breastplate was styled with minimal jewellery and a tattoo-like heena pattern on the actress' bald head. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star paired her bold outfit with minimal jewellery and a heena pattern on her shaved head.

Giving a glimpse of her red carpet appearance outside Manhattan's United Palace theatre, the diva wrote on Instagram, "A SHAMELESS OUT-OF-BODY EXPERIENCE | Tony Awards 2023. Honoured, humbled, strengthened and energised to don this breastplate created by @mishajapanwala, which she cast and moulded of my body. (sic)"

Japanwala feels that the word "beghairat" (translation: shameless) has become an anchor in her practice; thousands of people have used it to describe her and the work she creates, in an effort to insult and shame her into silence. In reclaiming the word and understanding that the rejection of others’ narrow definitions of shame is one of the most powerful tools for liberation, she has come to deeply appreciate and respect what living a life of shamelessness truly means.

"My craft pertains to documenting our existence in the most truthful way I possibly can - I change nothing about the body and how it looks. I think that act of surrendering and allowing our bodies to simply be, is such a beautiful and powerful thing," Japanwala says.

Thanking the Pakistani fashion designer, Nyong'o wrote, "Misha, thank you for this special opportunity to BE EXACTLY HERE, IN THIS BODY NOW. Her extraordinary work, Beghairati Ki Nishaani: Traces of Shamelessness, is on view now at @hannahtraoregallery in New York City until July 30th."

Not just fans but even a few celebrities lauded the Kenyan-Mexican actress for her sartorial pick. Janelle Monáe branded this look "phenomenal" in the comments section, while singer Lauren Jauregui left heart and fire emojis on the post to express her approval.

Nyong'o won an Oscar in 2013 for 12 Years a Slave. She received a Tony nomination in 2016 for her portrayal of a Liberian orphan in Eclipsed, which made history for being Broadway's first play to have an all-Black female cast and creative team.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE