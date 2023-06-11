King Kong star Naomi Watts, 54, marries Billy Crudup in $7400 Oscar de la Renta gown, see first pics

Naomi Watts, who has played pivotal roles in films like King Kong, 21 Grams, The Impossible, and Penguin Bloom, is now a married woman. For the first time, the 54-year-old actress walked down the aisle and took the wedding vows. On Friday, she tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Billy Crudup and embraced matrimony with open arms.

Sharing the first photo from the wedding ceremony on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "Hitched!" In the now-viral snap, she is seen posing on the steps of what seemed like a Manhattan courthouse.

Naomi looked all things stunning in her gorgeous Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure dress, which has a whopping price tag of $7,400. Jeanann Williams styled the actress for her D-day. The gown was crafted from lace along with a boned bustier and sweetheart neckline. The semi-cheer silhouette looks both elegant and sexy.

Check out the photo below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) The actress curled her blonde bob hair and opted for a side parting. To accessorise, she opted for open-toed pumps, a diamond necklace and a gold wedding band.

Meanwhile, her New York-born husband and actor, who currently stars in The Morning Show, sported a navy blue suit.

The couple's friends and fans left heartfelt congratulatory notes on the post. One comment read, "Wow! Congratulations I’m so happy about this You 2 are perfect together." Another fan wrote, "Ahhhh this is so wonderful!! Congratulations to you two lovebirds."

The famously secretive couple kept every detail of their wedding under wraps. They first sparked engagement rumours earlier this year, when she debuted an enormous diamond ring with a tasteful marquise cut.

