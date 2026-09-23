/PM Modi expected to visit Belgium, US and Canada in December with focus on trade deals, G20

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to undertake a visit to Europe and North America in December, combining the formal signing of the India-EU free trade agreement in Belgium with the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Florida and a bilateral visit to Canada to conclude a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The visit to Canada has been publicly confirmed by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Carney said: “We’re making good progress in our trade negotiations with India. It is an exceptionally important relationship, on many, many levels… [PM Modi] will be visiting Canada around that time. I very much look forward to hosting him.”

Four rounds of CEPA talks have already been completed. Both governments aim to wrap up the agreement by the end of 2026 and more than double two-way trade toward $70 billion by 2030, building on energy, critical minerals and technology partnerships announced when Carney visited India in March.

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Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who travelled to India earlier this month, has indicated he hopes to receive Indian PM Modi in Brussels in December for the signing of the India-EU FTA. Negotiations on the deal were concluded in January 2026 during a visit to New Delhi by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa.

Officials on both sides have since described the pact as a landmark opening of markets covering nearly two billion people, with implementation targeted for early 2027.

PM Modi is expected to travel to the United States for the G20 summit on 14-15 December at the Trump National Doral Miami resort in Florida. US Ambassador Sergio Gor in June confirmed the Indian leader’s attendance, saying, “I know he’s [PM Modi] coming in December for the G20.” The United States holds the G20 presidency this year and has narrowed the agenda to economic growth, energy supply chains and emerging technologies.