Lizzo looks ecstatic as she plays 200-year-old crystal flute at Washington concert, watch viral video

It doesn't get more iconic than this! 'Good as Hell' singer Lizzo had all eyes on her as she paused her performance to play James Madison's crystal flute from the 1800s. As she played a note and twerked for her fans at the Washington concert, the crowd cheered and screamed at the top of their voices to celebrate the special moment.

"I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s," Lizzo told the audience after returning the flute to a lady standing nearby. "We just made history tonight."

Donning glittery bodysuit, Lizzo performed to her hit tracks at the concert and the surprise element literally broke the internet for all the right reasons.

After the performance, the singer took to Instagram to mark the special day. "YALL.. THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS LET ME PLAY THEIR HISTORIC 200 YEAR OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE ON STAGE TONIGHT— NO ONE HAS EVER HEARD WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE… NOW YOU DO (sic)," she wrote.

In another post, she wrote, "IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL CRYSTAL FLUTE ITS LITERALLY AN HEIRLOOM— LIKE… AS A FLUTE PLAYER THIS IS ICONIC AND I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT. (sic)"

James Madison, who was the fourth US president and was in office from 1809 to 1817, got this crystal flute specially made for his second inauguration by Claude Laurent. Madison’s name and title are engraved on the instrument along with the year 1813, the year it was made. It is currently housed at the Library of Congress.

Watch WION's video on Lizzo here:

Also read: Lizzo, Ashley Graham and more: Celebs who are the biggest advocates of body positivity

Earlier this week, the Library of Congress invited the classically trained flautist to visit its collection of 1,700 flutes, which is the largest collection in the world. She carefully played the flute there as well.