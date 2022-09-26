Lizzo, Ashley Graham and more: Celebs who are the biggest advocates of body positivity

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 04:17 PM(IST)

Every shape and size is beautiful and body positivity is all about embracing ourselves just the way we are! In the digital age, it's pretty easy to fall into the comparison trap. Looking at picture-perfect models flaunting their petite waists and hourglass figure, anyone can feel less confident about themselves. And, that's usually because people are not transparent about the filters, facetune, and photoshop apps they use to make their snaps perfect. And, they knowingly or unknowingly set unrealistic beauty standards that cannot be achieved naturally.

However, not everyone is the same! There are several celebrities who advocate body positivity and encourage us all to be authentic. Here's a list!

Lizzo

When it comes to body-positivity movement, Lizzo has always been a leader. She doesn't just voice her opinion in interviews and on social media posts, but she also sets an example through her sartorial picks. Back in 2019 when trolls targetted her for twerking in her thong, she went LIVE on Instagram and said, "Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself," while adding, "This is who I’ve always been. I don’t ever want to censor myself because I’m suddenly famous, and I don’t want to censor myself because everyone’s looking at me now. I’m not going to quiet myself. I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them."

Jameela Jamil

NBC sitcom 'The Good Place' star Jameela Jamil is a vocal feminist and a body positivity advocate. In fact, she has built a brand around body positivity by sharing her own struggles with eating disorders and weight gain. She is strictly against photoshopping images and has often spoken about it in interviews. 

Ashley Graham

Supermodel Ashley Graham is a body positivity icon and she has often fought for size inclusivity in fashion. She refuses to get her photos retouched or edited and that's just one of the ways she encourages people to be comfortable in every shape and size. Her 2015 TedxTalk went viral for all the right reasons. She spoke embracing her rolls, curves, and even cellulite in the viral clip.

Mindy Kaling

Back in 2019, Mindy shared a series of photos of herself donning two-piece bathing suits. She shared the post to prove that every body is a bikini body and one shouldn't shy away from wearing sultry clothing just because of their rolls and bulges. “IDK who needs to hear this but… WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI. You don’t have to be a size 0. Swipe for my storytime and have a great summer,” her post read.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has always spoken their truth without mincing their words. The singer, who came out as non-binary last year, has struggled with eating disorders and body image. Be it in interviews or in her documentary, Lovato has spoken at length about body neutrality. "I'm insecure about my legs in this picture but I'm posting it because I look so happy and this year I've decided I'm letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self-criticism," they wrote in a 2021 post.

