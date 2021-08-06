Lady Gaga and her 8-inch boots just made the traffic come to a staggering halt; see pics!

Lady Gaga and her knack for quirky dressing has been making headlines since she burst onto mainstream Hollywood—first as a singer, and now, as an actress.



If the cape-dress statement outfit—and angel-wings attire—weren’t enough, the ‘House of Gucci’ actress has now stepped out in NYC wearing a pair of eight-inch boots.



Dressed in a baby-blue sport set, Gaga complemented her unusually simple outfit with eight-inch in white.



She accessorized her outfit with a pair of golden hoops, cat-eyed sunnies and tied her hair in a bun at the base of her neck.

For the unversed, Lady gaga will soon be seen in ‘House of Gucci’ that focuses on renowned fashion designer Maurizio Gucci and his murder plotted by ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. He was the grandson of Guccio Gucci. The Gucci grandson is essayed by Adam Driver while Lady Gaga plays the wife.



