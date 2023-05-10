Kriti Sanon wore a 24-carat gold printed saree for Adipurush trailer launch event. See pics

Kriti Sanon exuded elegance in a white and gold saree at the Mumbai trailer launch event of Adipurush on Tuesday. The saree that the star draped was no ordinary one. Designed by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the saree reportedly features 24-carat gold Khadi print and emeralds.

Om Raut's Adipurush is based on the Indian mythological epic Ramayan and features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as his wife Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan and Sunny Singh as Laxman.



During the trailer launch of the film, Kriti Sanon revealed how it felt to play Sita in Adipurush. “I am very emotional today, I had goosebumps while watching the trailer because this is not just a movie but much more than that. What we experienced while making this film was special,” she said.