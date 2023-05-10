Kriti Sanon wore a 24-carat gold printed saree for Adipurush trailer launch event. See pics
Kriti Sanon exuded elegance in a white and gold saree at the Mumbai trailer launch event of Adipurush on Tuesday.
The saree that the star draped was no ordinary one. Designed by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the saree reportedly features 24-carat gold Khadi print and emeralds.
Taking to Instagram, the duo shared two images of Kriti looking statuesque in the ensemble. The images were captioned - “Kriti Sanon is a vision in a double-drape saree featuring a mix of off-white Khadi saree with zardozi border and a vintage Kerala cotton saree with 24-carat gold Khadi block print. The combination of the two sarees with red highlights on the border and the intricate detailing of the mustard Farisha resham blouse with tamba tikki flowers and emeralds.”
Turns out, the saree was made especially for the occasion. In another post, the designers stated, “It is about revival, it's about Sita, it's about being classic. The look was all about using pure fabrics because it's about the purity of Sita. Kriti embodied it to perfection!”
Om Raut's Adipurush is based on the Indian mythological epic Ramayan and features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as his wife Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan and Sunny Singh as Laxman.
During the trailer launch of the film, Kriti Sanon revealed how it felt to play Sita in Adipurush. “I am very emotional today, I had goosebumps while watching the trailer because this is not just a movie but much more than that. What we experienced while making this film was special,” she said.
Speaking about her role in particular, Kriti Sanon shared, “I have poured my heart and soul into Janaki. I had complete faith in the role but while shooting for the movie I started learning more and more about this character. She is very pure, has a kind soul, a loving heart and a strong mind. In my poster as well you will see, there is pain, but there is no fear in it. It was a huge emotion for me. We are mere humans, forgive us if we have faltered.”
Adipurush will release on June 16 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.