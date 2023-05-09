Adipurush trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon look the part in this stunning spectacle of history| WATCH

Om Raut directorial Adipurush dropped its trailer today. The film is based on the timeless tale of the Ramayana and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles. While Prabhas plays Raghav, Kriti plays Janaki, Saif is Lankesh, Sunny Singh is Shesh and Devdutta Nage is Hanuman.

The trailer begins with a voiceover introducing us to Raghav’s character played by Prabhas. Weaved like a beautiful story, the trailer keeps the essence of the age-old tale intact and brings to us Ramayana like never-before. The makers have added glimpses of important scenes like the Sitaharan where Saif’s character kidnaps Kriti’s character, then the Hanuman carrying Sanjeevani Buti, to the building of the Ram Setu scene. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) ×

Watch the Adipurush trailer here:

Sharing the trailer, Prabhas wrote, "Hari Anant, Hari Katha Ananta. Adipurush Trailer out now! Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June."

Adiprush will release in theatres on June 16 this year. The film, directed by Om Raut, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Adipurush will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in theatres.

