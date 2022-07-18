Kourtney Kardashian's MUA reveals how they achieved her flawless bridal makeup look

When Kourtney Kardashian said "I do" to Travis Scott at a chapel in Italy, everyone had their eyes on 'The Kardashians' star's thigh-high white wedding gown that was paired with a long veil featuring embroidery of Mother Mary’s portrait. Looking flawless as ever, the eldest Kardashian out of the five sisters took wedding vows and started a new journey with her beloved. The day was as dreamy as it could be and netizens couldn't stop gushing over the couple.

But have you ever wondered how the diva was able to achieve that flawless and spotless makeup look on her D-day? Well, her MUA Leah Darcy has shared all the secrets with us all.

Kourtney wanted a lightweight look, so the MUA used minimal products that were just enough to translate into flawless skin in photos. In a candid conversation, makeup artist Leah Darcy told Poosh, "For Kourt's wedding look, we kept it simple and timeless."

According to People, the MUA further added, "On the eyes, we went a bit smoky in the crease and lighter on the lids, with a touch of liquid liner for a classic look." For the mascara, lipstick and eyebrows, the MUA opted for Make Up For Ever's waterproof products that are used by several professionals since they're super long-lasting.

For the lashes, she used individual lashes as they are undetectable and easy to layer. To add more drama, she cut pieces of strip lash and layered them together. For the lip shade, she opted for a creamy nude lipstick.

She also kept a mini kit of basic items such as pressed powder, lip liner, lip gloss, Q-tips, tissue, blotting papers, toothpicks, mints, and a mascara spoolie with her for touch-ups.

The celebrity MUA further advised brides-to-be to get stronger skin treatments such as lasers and peels at least two weeks prior to the wedding day. "Avoid trying out any new skincare products or treatments close to the wedding day, especially if you have sensitive skin, as it may cause," MUA Darcy added.

While concluding Darcy revealed that she used ice to depuff and cool off the skin prior to skin prep.

