Kim Kardashian strongly reacts to Balenciaga's controversial teddy bear shoot: 'Disgusted and outraged'

Multi-millionaire, fashion aficionado and reality TV show star Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence over Balenciaga's latest controversy involving kids carrying BDSM-themed teddy bears dressed in bondages. She also explained why she took so much time to react to the controversial holiday ad campaign.

As many accused the brand of sexualising children in the ad, the 42-year-old took to Twitter to share her views. "I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns," she said. "But because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened."

Kim continued, "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."

"I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again," Kardashian shared in the third tweet.

She also stated that she would be reevaluating her relationship with the brand. "As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children," said Kim.

After witnessing the massive backlash against them on social media, Balenciaga condemned the abuse of children in any form and issued a public apology, which read, "We sincerely apologize for any offence our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign."

Meanwhile, according to the New York Post, Balenciaga has filed a $25 million lawsuit against production company North Six, Inc. and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins for creating the controversial ad campaign that included a child pornography court ruling and BDSM teddy bears.

