IFFI 2022: 'Films best way to build bridges between nations,' says Mexico’s tourism minister

At the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Minister of Tourism of the Government of Mexico, Miguel Torruco Marques, expressed his delight as the festival featured a special section on Mexican films and delegates got to see several movies from his country across various categories.

In a video message, he expressed his joy and said, “It is an honour for me to share with you this very important moment at the 53rd International Film festival of Incredible India in Goa. Mexico is known for its unique culture and diversity. And a very important part of this heritage is our cinema. We are a land of great movie directors and actors who are considered legends. Our films have received many awards around the world.”

Sharing how Mexican Cinema is influenced by the social and cultural environment of the country, he shared with pride that his mother, Maria Elena Marques, and father, Miguel Torruco, were beloved Mexican actors from the "Golden Age" of Mexican cinema.

"I have always thought that movies are the best way to remove differences between people and build bridges between nations. Mexico currently has fantastic creativity and production capacity in the international film industry which leads us to a new era in cinema. We are proud of the participation of Mexican films in this unique festival. I want to extend our greatest support and admiration to all of those who are part of this beautiful event. I wish you all success," Marques added.

During an ‘IFFI Table Talk’ session, 'Red Shoes' producer Alejandro De Icaza said, “The Mexican government has a fund for cinema under which they promote films, including arthouse movies like ours. These kinds of films are difficult to produce without government incentives because they are difficult to commercialize.” He added that he is exploring making a joint production with India about a wedding. “We are actually trying to jointly make a film about a wedding. In both countries, weddings are big, colourful and last for many days. These kinds of cultural similarities can lead to other projects in the future.”

The 2022 Mexican film 'Red Shoes', directed by Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser, will be competing with 14 other movies in the International Competition segment. The winner will be awarded the coveted Golden Peacock award at the festival.

'Red Shoes' revolves around a farmer who lives an isolated life and receives the news of his daughter’s death.

'Island of Lost Girls', co-produced by Mexico and the United States of America, is in the running for the award for ‘Best Debut Feature Director’ at the festival. It is directed by Ann-Marie Schmidt and Brian Schmidt and it tells the thrilling story of three sisters who find themselves trapped in a sea cave, battling gigantic waves and supernatural creatures.

'Manto De Gemas', which translates to 'Robe of Gems', was showcased under the Festival Kaleidoscope segment at the festival. The movie is set in rural Mexico and tells the story of three women from different social classes who become tragically involved with a missing person case tied to organised crime.

Other movies of Mexican origin marking their presence at the festival are 'Eami', 'Pinocchio', 'Blanquita', 'Sol’s Journey', and 'Huesera'.

