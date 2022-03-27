Kim Kardashian reveals Pete Davidson's 'my girl is a lawyer' tattoo

ANI
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 27, 2022, 02:34 PM(IST)

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

In December, Kim Kardashian passed her First-Year Law Students` Examination, also known as "the baby bar" on her fourth attempt.

After revealing that Pete Davidson has several tattoos dedicated to her, Kim Kardashian finally gave fans a glimpse of her favourite one. The reality star, 41, took to her Instagram Story and shared a pic of the `Saturday Night Live` star`s latest tattoo tribute to her, which she first spoke about on `The Ellen DeGeneres Show` earlier this month.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's love is now Instagram official, see pics

In the monochrome snap, the phrase "MY GIRL IS A LAWYER" appears inked on Pete`s skin. In December, Kim announced that she had passed her First-Year Law Students` Examination, also known as "the baby bar" on her fourth attempt. Before she can officially become the future Kim Kardashian, Esquire, she will first have to pass the General Bar Exam.

×

Earlier this month, Kim revealed on `The Ellen DeGeneres Show` that Pete already "has a few tattoos" dedicated to her, and that the one honouring her legal aspirations was her favourite."That one`s really cute," Kim said.

Lin-Manuel Miranda won’t be attending the Oscars, here's why

The `Keeping Up With The Kardashians` alum also clarified the recent speculation that Pete got her name inked on his chest."It`s actually a branding," she explained.

"He wanted to do something that was really different. The first tattoo he got, I was like, `Oh, so cute, thank you! Oh my god!` Second, whatever, I`m like, `Oh, that`s so cute.` But that`s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what`s going on in their life."

For the unversed, Kim shares four children -- North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (2) with her ex-husband Kanye West. She filed to divorce with West in February 2021 and was declared legally single this month. 

Topics

Read in App