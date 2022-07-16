Kim Kardashian promotes gender-fluid fashion in tracksuit from Balenciaga's menswear collection

American socialite and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently flaunted a stunning black and blue tracksuit by her favourite label, Balenciaga, and gave us all major fashion goals. In the sporty tracksuit, which is from the brand's men's collection, the fashionista looked athletic. She paired her zipped-up two-piece tracksuit with a black bag and an oversized sunglass. Giving her nod to gender-fluid fashion, the diva carried the casual and comfy attire in the best possible way.

The slouchy blue and black tracksuit from Balenciaga’s menswear collection is quite expensive. The nylon jacket is available for purchase online for approximately Rs 1,39,000 and the lowers can be yours for approximately Rs 1,13,000.

The tracksuit despite being from the men's collection can be considered a unisex garment. In their women's collection, they have a similar red and black tracksuit.

This outfit seems like a fresh look for Kim as she usually wears glamorous gowns and spandex catsuits. As she has started dating comedian Pete Davidson, her style sense has taken a casual and comfy turn to twin with her beau.

Check out the pictures below!

Here're some style tips to rock a tracksuit!

Opt for black or white sneakers for this tracksuit

Keep your hair subtle and opt for a bun or a ponytail

Pair it with a crossbody bag or small backpack

Wear a black or white crop top inside the tracksuit

Don't forget a cool pair of sunglasses

