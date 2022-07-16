Gianni Versace's sister Donatella marks late fashion designer's 25th death anniversary

On the 25th death anniversary of the late fashion designer and founder of luxury brand Versace Gianni Versace, his sister Donatella Versace took to Instagram and shared an emotional post. Remembering her brother, she shared some old pictures from her archive along with a note.

"25 years of missing you, Gianni. Every day, I wish you were still here," she wrote in the caption.

Versace's chief creative officer's post featured two monochrome snaps of the brother-sister duo and also had a headshot of the legendary designer.

Watch the post below.

In the comment section, Gianni's fans left heartfelt notes and tributes. One user wrote, "He was a Fashion pioneer that the fashion world needed. He raised the bar of fashion to the world and we thank him for that."

Another wrote, "A genius gone too soon!!!" While many left heart emojis on the post.

Gianna was killed at the age of 50 by Andrew Cunanan. The horrific incident took place outside his Miami Beach home.

After his death, Donatella took over the company as chief designer and has been focused on the luxury brand ever since. She recently grabbed headlines for designing Britney Spears' wedding dress.

