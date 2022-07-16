Nick Cannon shuts engagement rumours, says he'll do it when he's ready and prepared

Ever since Nick Cannon shared a post of a huge diamond-studded ring on his profile along with a loved-up picture with a mystery female, netizens have been wondering whether the post was an official engagement announcement or a glimpse of his next musical stint. Since the caption was quite vague, many started assuming that Canon is getting hitched again and is ready to embark on a new journey with the love of his life.

As rumours were spreading across social media platforms like wildfire, Canon decided to clear the air and reveal what the post was actually about. Cannon, who was previously married to Mariah Carey, candidly spoke to a publication and shared that the pictures were actually stills from his upcoming music video 'Eyes Closed'.

"I'm doing what the world wants me to do, I'm dropping an amazing music video," he told ETonline. "I'm really excited about it. The topic is about just going in with your eyes closed and being a hopeless romantic that everyone knows that I am. It's a wedding anthem."

In the same interview, Cannon also shared that getting engaged is a big step for him and he will only do it when he is "ready and prepared".

While the actor-rapper may not be popping the question anytime soon, he made his followers think that he is going to get engaged soon. While posting an apparent engagement photo with an unnamed model, he had written in the caption, "I said I would never do it again but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do… (ring emoji)"

Check out the post below.

Cannon is a father to seven children. He's expecting a child again as model Bre Tiesi is pregnant with a baby boy.

Also read: Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend shares cryptic note after actress announces relationship with Lalit Modi