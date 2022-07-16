Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend shares cryptic note after actress announces relationship with Lalit Modi

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl took to social media on Friday and shared a cryptic note that advised netizens to spread love and not hate. His post came a few days after Lalit Modi confessed his love for the 46-year-old actress on Twitter.

Rohman didn't mention Sushmita or Lalit, but it clearly seemed like a direct hit at trolls who are making fun of the former Miss Universe for dating a man who is 12 years older than her.

"Kisi par hasne se agar tumhein sukoon mil jaaye to Hass lena!! Kyunki pareshan wo nahi, tum ho!! #SpreadLoveNotHate," the model wrote. [Translation - If you feel happy by laughing at someone, then the problem is in you, not them.]

Sushmita has been the target of trolls ever since Lalit Modi's post went viral across social media platforms. She is facing a lot of backlash due to the massive age gap between her and her current boyfriend.

Since many mistook Lalit's post as a wedding announcement, Sushmita shared a post to clear the air. Sharing a picture on her feed, she wrote, "NOT MARRIED...NO RINGS...Unconditionally surrounded by love!"

Sushmita started dating model Rohman Shawl in 2018. They announced their separation last year. The actress is a mother of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah.

Lalit married Minal Sagrani in October of 1991. They had two children together. Unfortunately, Minal died of cancer in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 46-year-old will be next seen in 'Aarya Season 3'.

Also read: Sushmita Sen breaks silence after Lalit Modi claims they are dating: No rings, surrounded by love