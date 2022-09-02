Kim Kardashian and Ashton Kutcher turn workout buddies for Peloton running series 'Our Future Selves'

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian will be seen working out with Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher and Peloton VP & head instructor Robin Arzon in an episode of the new Peloton series, 'Our Future Selves'. A teaser of the episode is doing rounds on social media.

The viral clip shows 'That '70s Show' actor looking thrilled to have the beauty mogul as a guest on the series. He said that his excitement was at 11 out of 10.

Meanwhile, Kim is seen confessing in the teaser that she doesn't like to run at all. As Kutcher told the SKIMS co-founder, "You showed up. You don't even run," she confessed, "I do not."

While sharing what she feels about the Kardashian, Robin Arzon penned a note on Instagram, which read, "PS – it’s true, I LOVE KIM K! if you’re like her and don’t consider yourself a runner, this episode is for you. She absolutely crushes it and flips the script on that story she’s been telling herself. if you’re willing to show up and put in the work, you can do anything." Take a look!

Peloton announced its new series via an Instagram post earlier this week. New episodes of 'Our Future Selves' will premiere every Tuesday.

Kim Kardashian's reality TV show 'The Kardashians' is also returning with its season 2 soon. The official trailer of the show was recently shared by the makers on social media.