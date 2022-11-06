Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian dress up as Kris Jenner for momager's 67th birthday, see pics

To ring in Kris Jenner's 67th birthday, her three daughters Kourtney, Khloe and Kim decided to channel their inner momager and recreate some of Kris' most iconic looks. Photos of the three reality TV stars are going viral on social media.

The trio were seen rocking Kris's signature pixie cut in the viral snaps. While Kim recreated Kris' look from an old family Christmas card, Khloe paid homage to a 2017 Instagram post of the matriarch and Kourtney recreated her look from Ariana Grande's 'Thank You Next' music video.

Kylie, on the other hand, went with a super throwback look of Kris. Donning a long black sequin dress with red lipstick, she recreated one of Kris' memorable looks from the 1980s. Kendall could not be seen in the photos and videos shared by the Kardashian sisters.

Khloé Kardashian dresses up in one of Kris Jenner’s iconic meme looks in honor of her 68th birthday 🌹 pic.twitter.com/dvUm9Bd9CR — Khloé Kardashian Daily (@KhloeDaily) November 5, 2022

After the Kris Jenner-themed party, the family celebrated the momager's birthday in an intimate setup. Sharing photos from the dinner party, Kim penned a long note, which read, "Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That’s who you are!"

Kim added, "Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what you make the time and show up for each and every one of them made me happy they got a glimpse of what it’s like to be your daughter. No matter what you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time. Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so so so much."

New episodes of 'The Kardashian' season two drop every Thursday on an OTT platform. The Kardashian-Jenner family can be seen living their extravagant lives in the reality TV show.