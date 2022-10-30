Kate Middleton urges drug addicts, alcoholics to get help | Video

On Sunday, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton spoke directly to those dealing with addictions via a YouTube video shared by The Forward Trust. She reminded them that they are dealing with a mental health condition, which must be treated at the right time and by the right people.

Middleton, who was announced as patron of The Forward Trust in June 2021, spoke about the 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign in the video and assured drug addicts and alcoholics that there are several resources available for them and that they can overcome addiction with a little help from professionals.

"Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race or nationality," Kate said. "As Patron of The Forward Trust, I have met many people who have suffered from the effects of addiction."

The 40-year-old continued, "Attitudes to addiction are changing. But we are not there yet, and we need to be. Still, the shame of addiction is stopping people and families from asking for help and people are still tragically losing their lives. We as a society need to recognize that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction, to empathize with them and to be compassionate to their struggles."

Encouraging people to seek help, Middleton said, "Please know that addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict. I want you to know that this is also a serious health condition. Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need."

"The charities leading the Taking Action on Addiction Campaign, along with others, are working across the country delivering life-changing work to help people recover and move forward. They are here for you. So please ask for help," she shared. "I know this was not a choice. Recovery is possible."

This is Middleton's second video message this month. Previously, she addressed England's rugby team in a clip and wished them luck for their upcoming games.

A special good luck message for the #RedRoses from our patron The Princess of Wales.

#TeamDream | @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/XsI5loL6U0 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 7, 2022

"Hello, everyone. I wanted to take a moment to wish the Red Roses all the very best of luck for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand," she said in the clip. "I had so much fun with you all at Twickenham earlier this year, and I cannot wait to see how you get on during the tournament."

"For many of the team, this will be the first World Cup you've played in. Congratulations on being selected for the squad. I know this will be a particularly proud moment in your career so far, and I hope you enjoy every minute," she continued. "I was also delighted to hear that some of the winning squad from 2014 are back to help bring the cup home again."

While concluding, she said, "Good luck for the weeks ahead. I'll be setting my alarm clock early to cheer you on all the way."