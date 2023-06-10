Kanye West sued by photographer for using her picture to mock Vogue editor

It seems like Kanye West has landed in another legal battle! If reports are anything to believe, the controversial rapper has been sued by photographer Michaela Efford, who says the fashion mogul used her photo without paying or getting permission.

According to TMZ, Efford had clicked fashion writer and Vogue's contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's photo, which West reposted on Instagram to poke fun at her outfit.

The feud between West and Karefa-Johnson started last year amid his anti-Semitic rants. The rapper went after the Vogue editor after she called his "White Lives Matter" shirt "dangerous" and "irresponsible".

In the court filing obtained by TMZ, the photographer stated that she took the photo of Karefa-Johnson in September of 2022, and West posted it only about one week later. His post came amid a spat of offensive displays, which many found to be racist. Efford said by West posting the photo without her permission has harmed her ability to market and make money off the picture. She is seeking unspecified damages over it.

His multiple anti-Semitic statements led to the cancellation of highly lucrative deals he had with Gap and Balenciaga, as well as, the abrupt end of his Yeezy deal with Adidas. Meanwhile, on the personal front, West is currently busy spending quality time with his rumoured wife Bianca Censori. He is often snapped with her on couple outings. Their outfit choices have been grabbing attention on social media for all the weird reasons. His signature outfit these days include a "polizei" tee with massive shoulder pads, tights and sock-like shoes.