Priyanka Chopra Is ruling Rome in all-white gown, Nick Jonas reacts

Priyanka Chopra, a brand ambassador for Bvlgari, recently visited Rome for a hotel opening ceremony of the luxury brand. The Citadel actress was seen at the launch with American diva Zendaya and other members of Bvlgari in a fairly daring ensemble.

Priyanka opted for a white gown with a deep neckline and thigh-high slit. Priyanka completed her look with a Bvlgari 600-carat emerald necklace. Her fluffy cape and strappy pair of heels added to the charm of the all-white ensemble. Priyanka wore her hair in high-tied half-ponytails on either side. Her makeup included kohl-rimmed eyes, plenty of mascara, contoured cheeks, and brown lip colour.

Priyanka shared her pictures on Instagram and congratulated Bulgari Hotels for their opening ceremony. She wrote, "Congratulations to my @bulgari family on the inauguration of @bulgarihotels in Rome (emoji) #BulgariHotelRoma. #BulgariHotels: (camera emoji) @nicolasgerardin (Nick Jonas)." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra) × Nick Jonas Reacts With Red Hearts Nick Jonas, singer and Priyanka's husband, was among the first to comment. The Jonas Brothers member was all hearts for his wife's latest look and dropped a couple of red heart-eye emojis. The official account of Bvlgari commented, "Thank you for being with us."

Bulgari's executive creative director, Lucia Silvestri, embellished the post with red hearts. Designer Farah Khan Ali commented, "Gorgeous you," along with heart-eye emojis.

One of her followers commented, ''It’s like she doesn’t age. Exactly the way I saw her in the movie Aitraaz, and that was almost 20 years ago." Another said, 'THIS HAIR!" I love it so much'.

While a person wrote, ''I can't believe she's 40," another account mentioned, "This looks really damn gorgeous." An individual also said, "Hair, make-up, everything is on point'. Priyanka Chopra Also Met Zendaya Priyanka and Zendaya, who met at the event, smiled and posed for the paparazzi. Zendaya was seen sporting a tiny top and a sparkly black suit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bulgari Hotels & Resorts (@bulgarihotels) ×

Another photo, shared by Priyanka's manager Anjula Acharia on her Instagram story, showed the actor sitting at a table with several others. Priyanka was wearing a black top underneath a printed dress in the shot. She grinned as she posed for the camera. Anjula also shared a snapshot of Priyanka posing for the camera. "This was an amazing trip celebrating the launch of @bulgarihotels Roma with my partner in crime, @Priyanka Chopra, who always stuns in these jewels and captivates wherever she goes!" she wrote in her caption.

Priyanka had previously been in London for a Beyoncé concert. Her mother, Madhu Chopra, and her friend, Tamanna Dutt, were seen accompanying her.